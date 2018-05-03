Malaysia's Mahathir Being Probed for 'Fake News'

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad is under investigation for allegedly spreading "fake news" after claiming his plane was sabotaged, police said Thursday, just days before a closely-fought election.
Veteran ex-premier Mahathir, 92, is seeking to oust his former protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, in the general election next Wednesday at the head of an opposition alliance.
The Philippines is set to deploy hundreds of riot police to top holiday island Boracay to keep travellers out and head off potenti…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh during a bilateral meeting in Hanoi, …
Bungling, distortion and diplomatic doublespeak have hollowed out the deal to repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar, with…
A Belarusian model detained in Thailand who claims to have revelations about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was …
The Philippines has announced its best-known holiday island Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months over concerns that t…
President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the UN human rights chief, calling him "empty-headed" in…
A pig-tailed macaque yanked at a coconut on a piece of string until it fell to the floor, a small victory for the simian student a…
Filipino zealots marked Good Friday with a bloody display of religious frenzy by having themselves nailed to crosses and whipping …
Myanmar's parliament on Wednesday elected a staunch ally of Aung San Suu Kyi as the country's new president, allowing her …
The Malaysian government sought Wednesday to redraw the electoral map in what critics slammed as a bid to rig forthcoming polls, s…
Tangalooma Island Resort terletak di Pulau Moreton yang berjarak 40 kilometer, atau 75 menit dari Br…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Pakistan's long-awaited new airport in the capital Islamabad opened its doors Thursday, after years of delays and embarrassing…
Basque separatist group ETA announced it was fully disbanding, the final step to the definitive end of its deadly decades-long ind…
The probe into Russia's election interference and alleged links to Donald Trump's campaign has taken a new turn after the …
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday dismissed claims that US troops stationed in the country would have to leave if a …
French leader Emmanuel Macron reinforced Wednesday his commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, saying no one wants an escalation of t…
Russia's military spending fell sharply in 2017 for the first time since 1998 as a slew of Western economic sanctions hit gove…
The European Union unveils plans Wednesday for its first post-Brexit multi-year budget facing a looming clash with Poland and Hung…
Fighters are targeting journalists in Afghanistan because they are weakened.
US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that …
Iran on Monday dismissed "unfounded" accusations by new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over its "ambition to dom…