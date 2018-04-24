Van Plows into Toronto Crowd in 'Deliberate' Act, Leaving 10 Dead

Toronto: At least 10 people have died after a man plowed a white rental van into a crowd of pedestrians in Canada's biggest city Toronto on Monday, in what police dubbed a "deliberate" attack.
The incident took place in broad daylight around 16 kilometers (10 miles) from a conference center hosting a meeting of G7 ministers, but officials said they had no evidence of a link to the event.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro took to the US president's favorite medium, Twitter, on Monday to ask him to start a …
The eldest son of the late Cuban president Fidel Castro committed suicide on Thursday, state media reported. He was 68 years old.
Pope Francis arrives in Santiago on Monday at the beginning of a testing weeklong visit to Chile and Peru that aims to boost a fla…
Canada is bracing for a possible US withdrawal from the tripartite North American Free Trade Agreement, a source said Wednesday, a…
A bus plunged over a seaside cliff in Peru on Tuesday, killing at least 48 people after a collision with a truck on a precarious s…
Guatemala on Tuesday said its decision to follow the US in moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was a "sovereign" m…
Peruvian police on Monday fired tear gas and clashed with protesters marching against the pardon of ailing ex-president Alberto Fu…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
US President Donald Trump pilloried the Iran nuclear deal as "insane" Tuesday and threatened "problems" if Teh…
Deaf since childhood, Razali Bin Mohamad Habidin has developed a closer bond with the creatures under his care than any other keep…
Australian police were Tuesday investigating how a 12-year-old boy managed to fly alone to the Indonesian island of Bali and spend…
Greenland votes Tuesday in a local parliament election, with full independence a key issue for the self-ruled Danish territory thr…
A fire tore through a karaoke lounge in southern China on Tuesday, killing 18 people and injuring another five.
Armenia's Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian resigned on Monday after mass protests against his election, seen as a blatant power …
South Korea on Monday silenced its battery of giant loudspeakers that blast messages at the North's border soldiers, in a conc…
Arsene Wenger will bring his 22-year stay in charge of Arsenal to a close at the end of the season, the Frenchman announced on Fri…
The two Koreas opened a hotline between their leaders Friday, a week before a summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and the…
The United States dropped some restrictions Thursday on sales of its advanced drones in order to reinforce the armies of its allie…