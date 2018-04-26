En
Jokowi invites Pope Francis to Visit Indonesia

Sonya Michaella    •    26 April 2018 16:56 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
Jokowi invites Pope Francis to Visit Indonesia
Pope Francis (Photo:AFP/Andreas Solaro)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited the leader of the Roman Catholic church Pope Francis to visit the country.

The Pope met with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaiitan earlier this week. He received Jokowi's letter during the meeting.

"The content is an invitation for the Pope," Indonesian Ambassador to Vatican Agus Sriyono told Medcom.id this morning.

"The Pope has yet to make a plan to visit Indonesia," he added.

The retired general also had a discussion with Prefect of Dicastery for Integral Human Development Cardinal Peter Turkson. He explained about the Indonesian palm oil industry to the Ghanaian cardinal.



(WAH)

