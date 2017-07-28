En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

ASEAN Ministers to Approve South China Sea CoC Framework

Sonya Michaella    •    28 Juli 2017 16:58 WIB
south china sea
En World (En)
ASEAN Ministers to Approve South China Sea CoC Framework
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir (Photo: MTVN/Sonya)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: ASEAN countries will approve the long awaited South China Sea Code of Conduct (CoC) framework in the upcomming ASEAN Ministerial Meeting.

The ASEAN Ministerial Meeting will be held in Manila, the Philippines next week. It will be attended by ASEAN foreign ministers.

Baca juga
"Indonesia is committed to accelerate the negotiation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir said during a press briefing on Friday.

"ASEAN and China are committed to reach the conclusion," he added.

The framework was agreed in a senior level meeting last May. It was formulated by senior officials from China and ASEAN countries.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0480 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv