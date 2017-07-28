ASEAN Ministers to Approve South China Sea CoC Framework

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: ASEAN countries will approve the long awaited South China Sea Code of Conduct (CoC) framework in the upcomming ASEAN Ministerial Meeting.
The ASEAN Ministerial Meeting will be held in Manila, the Philippines next week. It will be attended by ASEAN foreign ministers.
President Joko Widodo said ASEAN-China partnership must contribute to the peace and stability in the South China Sea.
The South China Sea dispute is one of the most complicated issues in the region.
The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call for peace and stability in the South China Sea in response to latest maneuvers by Vietnam…
ASEAN reaffirmed their commitment to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as one of the means to reso…
Indonesia has again urged all parties to exercise restraint after Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) announced its ruling on Chi…
The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) has announced its ruling on China's claim in the South China Sea. The PCA decided tha…
Indonesia has called all parties to exercise restraint ahead of a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on China'…
Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Affairs Luhut Panjaitan mentioned that President Joko Widodo's visit to Na…
President Joko Widodo is scheduled to hold cabinet meeting with his ministers in Natuna Islands today. They will discuss about eco…
President Joko Widodo is scheduled to visit Natuna on Thursday, June 23. He will be accompanied by several officials including Ind…
