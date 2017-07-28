ASEAN Ministers to Approve South China Sea CoC Framework

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: ASEAN countries will approve the long awaited South China Sea Code of Conduct (CoC) framework in the upcomming ASEAN Ministerial Meeting.



The ASEAN Ministerial Meeting will be held in Manila, the Philippines next week. It will be attended by ASEAN foreign ministers.

"Indonesia is committed to accelerate the negotiation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir said during a press briefing on Friday."ASEAN and China are committed to reach the conclusion," he added.The framework was agreed in a senior level meeting last May. It was formulated by senior officials from China and ASEAN countries.(WAH)