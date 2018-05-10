Israel Hits Dozens of 'Iranian' Targets in Syria after Rocket Fire

Jerusalem: Israel's army said Thursday it hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight after rocket fire towards its forces it blamed on Iran, marking a sharp escalation between the two enemies.
The incident came after weeks of rising tensions and followed US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, a move Israel had long advocated.
