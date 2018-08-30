Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim Pays Courtesy Call on Jokowi

Jakarta: Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Thursday, August 30, 2018.



During the meeting, Jokowi was accompanied by several high ranking officials including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, State Secretary Minister Pratikno and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

In Indonesia, Anwar is also scheduled to meet with a number of Indonesian political leaders including former president BJ Habibie and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-Perjuangan) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri.The former Malaysian deputy prime minister is currently the president of the People's Justice Party (PKR) and leader of the Alliance of Hope (PH) coalition.The 71-year-old man was released from prison in May 2018 after receiving a royal pardon from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.(WAH)