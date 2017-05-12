Rifts Grow on Both Sides of Yemen Conflict

Metrotvnews.com, Sanaa: Rifts are growing within the ranks both of Yemen's government and the rebel alliance, further dimming the prospects of an end to the country's two-year-old war.
On the government side, a push for self-rule in the formerly independent south is gaining traction.
Syria accused Israel of triggering a huge explosion near Damascus airport on Thursday by firing several missiles at a military pos…
The United States wants to see a strong Saudi Arabia, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said during talks Wednesday aimed at reinvigora…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a historic referendum on Sunday that will tighten his grip on power, but the k…
The 'Yes' campaign to give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded powers was ahead of its rival Sunday in a bitte…
Tens of thousands of Orthodox pilgrims gathered at Christianity's most holy site under heavy police guard Saturday for the tra…
Turkey's top politicians made a final effort on Saturday to sway undecided voters in a frenetic end to campaigning a day ahead…
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said a suspected chemical weapons attack was a "fabrication" to justify a US military s…
Russia on Wednesday vetoed a UN resolution demanding the Syrian government cooperate with an investigation of a suspected chemical…
President Bashar al-Assad should not be part of Syria's future, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday, as G7 allies…
Turkey said on Tuesday that tests proved the deadly nerve agent sarin was used in a suspected chemical attack in northwestern Syri…
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Ada 10 toko buku di dunia yang didesain sangat cantik dan menawan hati.
The head of US intelligence agencies offered a pessimistic assessment Thursday of the security situation in Afghanistan, where the…
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday launched another tirade against corrupt police who are the frontline troops in h…
US President Donald Trump defied a storm of criticism Wednesday over his firing of FBI director James Comey, inviting Russia's…
Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir confirmed on Wednesday that Chilean President Michelle Bachelet will visit …
United States Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph R. Donovan says blasphemy laws could threaten human rights.
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In was sworn in on Wednesday, just a day after a landslide election victory, and immediat…
Europe's top physics lab CERN launched its newest particle accelerator on Tuesday, billed as a key step towards future experim…
UN climate negotiators in Bonn were left frustrated Tuesday as the White House postponed a meeting to determine whether America wi…
The projected winner of South Korea's presidential election is a former special forces soldier, pro-democracy activist and hum…
Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In won South Korea's presidential election by a landslide, an exit poll predi…