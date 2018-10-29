En
Willy Haryono    •    29 Oktober 2018 13:47 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
Jokowi Opens Our Ocean Conference 2018
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Willy Haryono)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the opening ceremony of Our Ocean Conference (OOC) 2018 at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, Nusa Dua, Bali on Monday, October 29, 2018.

"We need a mental revolution to adress ocean issues. OOC must lead a global mental revolution to preserve the ocean," the former Jakarta governor said.

"We must give commitments and take concrete steps that can help the public and improve marine protection," he added.

Through the theme "Our Ocean, Our Legacy", OOC 2018 will discuss efforts to realize a healthy ocean, safeguarding the security and rights of the sea, and the sustainability of ocean resources.

In this conference, global ocean stakeholders will meet to discuss ocean issues, and seek solutions for these issues through declarations of commitments from countries, international organizations, NGOs, the private sector, and public figures.

Indonesia is hosting OOC 2018 on October 28-29. It is the fifth conference since 2014.



(WAH)

