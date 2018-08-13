En
Jokowi Receives Credentials from 8 Ambassadors

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    13 Agustus 2018 20:17 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday received the credentials from eight ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary (LBBP) of friendly countries.

In the morning, the eight ambassadors attended a credentials presentation ceremony at the Freedom Palace. After the ceremony, they then joined a veranda talk in the backyard of the palace.

Jokowi received Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rozokulov, Thailand's Songphoi Sukchan, Vietnam's Pham Vinh Quang as well as Armenia's Dziunik Aghajanian. He also talked with Pakistan's Abdul Salik Khan, Singapore's Lee Hiong Tan Wae, Guyana's David Godwin Pollard and Burundi's Stella Budiriganya.

The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi along with a number of high-ranking officials.


(WAH)

