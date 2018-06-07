Trump Hosts First Iftar Dinner at White House

Washington: Donald Trump hosted his first iftar dinner as president Wednesday, marking the traditional Ramadan fast-breaking meal with Muslim invitees at the White House.
Trump, who has frequently engaged in inflammatory anti-Muslim rhetoric, defied recent custom by not holding a similar event during his first year in office.
It's late and the strip-club crowd is braying. Except the sexy firefighter who sashays out to wild applause is no ordinary str…
The US state of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, causing lava to spew out of ground fissures in residential areas an…
NASA is poised to launch its first lander to Mars since 2012, an unmanned spacecraft called InSight that aims to listen for quakes…
US President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted he reimbursed his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of Wh…
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Explosions boomed from Guatemala's fearsome Fuego volcano Wednesday, unleashing fresh torrents of mud and ash down slopes, as …
Israel's bid to stage a high-profile football match against Argentina in the disputed city of Jerusalem inevitably thrust poli…
Singapore's foreign minister will make a two-day trip to Pyongyang starting Thursday, as preparations for a summit in the city…
Nearly 200 people are missing and at least 75 have been killed since Guatemala's Fuego volcano began erupting over the weekend…
Malaysia's ousted leader has denied wrongdoing over a $2.4 billion China-backed pipeline deal after the new government said th…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during her working visit to Washington D.C. o…
Iran said Tuesday it has launched a plan to boost uranium enrichment capacity with new centrifuges, raising the pressure on Europe…
Israel's intelligence minister called Tuesday for a military coalition against Iran if the Islamic Republic were to defy world…
Jordan's King Abdullah II has warned that the country is "at a crossroads", after a week of anti-austerity protests …