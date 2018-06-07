South Korea Seeks 'Early' Agreement on Ending Korean War

Seoul: Seoul is in three-way talks with Pyongyang and Washington for an early agreement on formally ending the decades-old Korean War, it said Thursday ahead of a summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Singapore next week.
The 1950-53 conflict ceased with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war, and US President Donald Trump said last week that it would be one of the issues on the table at the historic summit.
