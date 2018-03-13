Pressure Grows on Japan's Abe over Scandal as Support Melts

Tokyo: Pressure mounted Tuesday on Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a ballooning cronyism and cover-up scandal, as a new poll showed his support at the lowest level since his re-election in October.
Abe and his finance minister Taro Aso have been on the ropes in recent days following revelations that key documents relating to a controversial land sale were doctored before being sent to MPs.
A top North Korean general will be at the closing ceremony of the South's Winter Olympics this weekend, Seoul said Thursday, a…
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called Monday for a "stern" response to new US tariffs on the South's exports as …
Japan logged a trade deficit in January, the first negative figure in eight months, as imports of fossil fuel overwhelmed the reve…
With a deafening roar the fighter jets catapulted off the US aircraft carrier and soared above the disputed South China Sea, as it…
As the Chinese zodiac switches into the Year of the Dog later this week, Hong Kong feng shui experts predict anything but a walk i…
Japan's economy grew for the eighth straight quarter at the end of 2017, government data showed Wednesday, its longest period …
The two Koreas marched together and South Korea's president shared a historic handshake with Kim Jong Un's sister as the P…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister landed in the South Friday, the first member of Pyongyang's ruling dynasty to set…
North Korea staged a military parade in Pyongyang Thursday, Seoul said, in a show of strength just a day before the Winter Olympic…
Washington will soon unveil its "toughest sanctions ever" on North Korea, US Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday, a…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election has found no evidence of c…
As first vice-president, the tall 57-year-old appears to be the man apointed to take over the government from Raul Castro.
South Korea's national security adviser on Monday thanked China for its "active support" in the diplomatic process t…
Myanmar is building security installations on top of razed Rohingya villages, Amnesty International said Monday, casting doubt on …
Indonesian Foreign Minster Retno Marsudi landed in Moscow, Russia on Monday, March 12, 2018.
Buddhism may be touted in the West as an inherently peaceful philosophy, but a surge in violent rhetoric from small but increasing…
Japan's finance ministry admitted to doctoring key documents related to a favouritism scandal dogging Shinzo Abe,
The government launched the crackdown on the sex toys last month, threatening offenders with heavy jail terms over the dolls.
Hong Kong's best-known young activists were heckled by Chinese nationalists in by-elections.
France would extend an extra 700 million euros ($861.5 million) through loans and donations by 2022 for solar projects in emerging…