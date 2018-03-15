Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Spy Poisoning

London: Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy, and suspended high-level contacts, including for the World Cup, as the US joined it in blasting Moscow at the UN on Wednesday.



British Prime Minister Theresa May told Britain's parliament that Russia had failed to respond to her demand for an explanation on how a Soviet-designed chemical, Novichok, was used in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.



At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, America sided firmly with Britain, rejecting Moscow's claim that it was not involved in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter.



"The United States believes that Russia is responsible for the attack on two people in the United Kingdom, using a military-grade nerve agent," US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the meeting held at Britain's request.



The White House also issued a statement that the US "stands in solidarity with its closest ally".



It added the incident "fits into a pattern of behaviour in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes".



NATO allies have expressed their support for Britain following the first use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II.



"There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter," May told parliament.



"This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom." (AFP)

(FJR)