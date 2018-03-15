Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Spy Poisoning

London: Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy, and suspended high-level contacts, including for the World Cup, as the US joined it in blasting Moscow at the UN on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister Theresa May told Britain's parliament that Russia had failed to respond to her demand for an explanation on how a Soviet-designed chemical, Novichok, was used in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.
At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, America sided firmly with Britain, rejecting Moscow's claim that it was not involved in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter.
"The United States believes that Russia is responsible for the attack on two people in the United Kingdom, using a military-grade nerve agent," US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the meeting held at Britain's request.
The White House also issued a statement that the US "stands in solidarity with its closest ally".
It added the incident "fits into a pattern of behaviour in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes".
NATO allies have expressed their support for Britain following the first use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II.
"There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter," May told parliament.
"This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom." (AFP)
(FJR)
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, bruised by half a year of post-election coalition haggling, on Wednesday starts her fourth and li…
Donald Trump Tuesday sacked his top diplomat Rex Tillerson and named current CIA chief Mike Pompeo to succeed him, ending a rocky …
Turkey said Tuesday its army and allied rebels had surrounded the Kurdish city of Afrin in northern Syria, raising the prospect of…
An explosion targeted Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy as he arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday for a rare…
Elements of the Taliban are open to talks with the Afghan government, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday as he arrived i…
The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election has found no evidence of c…
Pressure mounted Tuesday on Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a ballooning cronyism and cover-up scandal, as a new poll s…
As first vice-president, the tall 57-year-old appears to be the man apointed to take over the government from Raul Castro.