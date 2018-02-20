Maduro Reaches Out to Trump on Twitter

Caracas: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro took to the US president's favorite medium, Twitter, on Monday to ask him to start a dialogue between the two countries.
"@RealDonaldTrump campaigned pledging to promote non-interference in the domestic affairs of other countries. It's time to keep your pledge," Maduro wrote, encouraging Trump to hold a meeting in Washington or Caracas.
A bus plunged over a seaside cliff in Peru on Tuesday, killing at least 48 people after a collision with a truck on a precarious s…
Guatemala on Tuesday said its decision to follow the US in moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was a "sovereign" m…
Peruvian police on Monday fired tear gas and clashed with protesters marching against the pardon of ailing ex-president Alberto Fu…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy.
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …