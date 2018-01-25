Indonesia-Sri Lanka Agree Closer Economic Relations

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo discussed a wide range of bilateral issues during a state visit to Sri Lanka on January 24-25, 2017



"After 66 years of diplomatic relations, Indonesia and Sri Lanka moved to strengthen and explore new cooperation opportunities in various fields," said the Foreign Ministry in a press release on Thursday morning.

During the state visit, Jokowi met with the President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Leader of the Sri Lankan Parliamentary Opposition Rajavarothiam Sampanthan.In the bilateral meeting, Jokowi expressed Indonesia's readiness to meet Sri Lanka's demand in assisting the country’s infrastructure and connectivity development.According to the ministry, the two countries has agreed to form the Free Trade Area (FTA) gradually starting with the Trade in Goods (TiGs) negotiations that was expected to be completed within 2 years.Furthermore, the two presidents has witnessed the signing of 3 cooperation documents, namely MoU of Search and Rescue (SAR) Cooperation, MoU of Higher Education Cooperation, and MoU on Drug Eradication Cooperation in which capacity building cooperation became the main focus of cooperation in the three fields.(WAH)