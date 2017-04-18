En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

House to Ratify RI-Philippine Border Agreement Soon

Anggi Tondi Martaon    •    18 April 2017 17:03 WIB
maritime
En World (En)
House to Ratify RI-Philippine Border Agreement Soon
The Sulu-Sulawesi Seas (Photo:AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives has prepared to ratify the Indonesia-Philippine Agreement on the Delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Boundary.

"We do not find significant problems," the House of Representatives Commission I deputy head Tubagus Hasanuddin said on Tuesday.

Baca juga
The agreement was agreed in Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's era. It was signed in May 2014.

The agreement will improve development in the region . It will boost security in the Sulu-Sulawesi Seas.

"The government has convinced lawmakers," he said.

"The agreement has fulfilled requirements," he stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0436 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv