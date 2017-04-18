House to Ratify RI-Philippine Border Agreement Soon

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives has prepared to ratify the Indonesia-Philippine Agreement on the Delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Boundary.



"We do not find significant problems," the House of Representatives Commission I deputy head Tubagus Hasanuddin said on Tuesday.

The agreement was agreed in Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's era. It was signed in May 2014.The agreement will improve development in the region . It will boost security in the Sulu-Sulawesi Seas."The government has convinced lawmakers," he said."The agreement has fulfilled requirements," he stated.(WAH)