Kalla Welcomes Pence, Asks America First Policy

Dheri Agriesta    •    20 April 2017 15:50 WIB
diplomacy
En World (En)
Kalla Welcomes Pence, Asks America First Policy
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo:MTVN/Dheri Agriesta)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

"We will study America first policy," the former Golkar Party chairman said.

"We will discuss strategic partnership cooperation," he added.

He was accompanied by Coordinating Minister  for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Witanto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

He was also accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignatius Jonan.





(WAH)

