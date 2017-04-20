Kalla Welcomes Pence, Asks America First Policy

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
"We will study America first policy," the former Golkar Party chairman said.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to visit Indonesia to enhance bilateral relationship.
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yasuaki Tanizaki in Jakarta on Monday.
Swedish media has reported that Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf will visit Indonesia on March 22-24, 2017.
Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto received Thai National Legislative Assembly chief Pornpetch Wichit…
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto received United States Ambassador Joseph Donova…
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Jakar…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Myanmarese National Security Advisor U Thaung Thun on the sidelines of the meeting o…
Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki …
President Joko Widodo and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met with interfaith leaders in Jakarta on Friday, M…
Saudi Arabia's King Salman met with Indonesian Islamic leaders at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday, March 2, 2017…
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Thursday…
Canberra on Thursday unveiled plans to put "Australian values" at the heart of tougher requirements to gain citizenship,…
Opponents of the Venezuelan government vowed fresh huge protests on Thursday, upping the ante in their bid to oust President Nicol…
The United States wants to see a strong Saudi Arabia, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said during talks Wednesday aimed at reinvigora…
The "real political" negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union will start after the snap British electi…
After a few days of saber-rattling, US President Donald Trump's administration has reverted to the same North Korea policy as …
Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called for an snap general election on June 8, in a surprise announcement as Britain prepare…
US Vice President Mike Pence reiterated his country's commitment to the security of Japan on Tuesday, as North Korea intensifi…
The House of Representatives has prepared to ratify the Indonesia-Philippine Agreement on the Delimitation of the Exclusive Econom…
President Joko Widodo commemorated the 62nd anniversary of the Asian-African Conference at State Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, Apr…