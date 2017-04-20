Kalla Welcomes Pence, Asks America First Policy

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.



"We will study America first policy," the former Golkar Party chairman said.

"We will discuss strategic partnership cooperation," he added.He was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Witanto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.He was also accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignatius Jonan.(WAH)