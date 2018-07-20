En
Malaysia to Deport 3 Indonesian Suspected Terrorists

Husen Miftahudin    •    20 Juli 2018 16:43 WIB
Malaysia to Deport 3 Indonesian Suspected Terrorists
National Police deputy chief Commissioner General Syafruddin. (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: Three Indonesian suspected terrorists who were recently arrested by Malaysian police will be deported soon, National Police deputy chief Commissioner General Syafruddin said Friday.

"It is still being coordinated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and our National Cunterterrorism Agency (BNPT)," he told reporters.

Malaysian police held a series of raids earlier this month. They also arrested four Malaysian nationals during the operations.

The first Indonesian was caught in Terengganu on July 12. The 26-year-old man allegedly pledged loyalty to ISIS terror group.

The other Indonesian was caught in Selangor Jaya on the same day. The 27-year-old man allegedly spread ISIS propaganda in the internet.

The last one was caught in Perak on July 14. He was allegedly linked to a member of Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD) terror group.



(WAH)

