Trump Withdraws from Iran Deal, Defying Allies

Washington: President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a landmark deal curbing Iran's nuclear program and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tuesday, defying European pleas and prompting international outcry.
Trump poured scorn on the "disastrous" 2015 accord, describing it as an "embarrassment" to the United States that does nothing to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions.
A young Saudi Arabian princess inspired by her time living in Tokyo is the new face of fashion in an ultraconservative kingdom, wh…
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected any hopes of rewriting a nuclear deal with world powers Wednesday, after the leaders …
International donors are expected Wednesday to pledge billions of dollars for Syria after the UN's special envoy warned of a l…
US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for a "new" deal with Iran Tuesday, looking beyo…
Iran banned the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by banks and financial institutions on Monday amid ongoing debate over h…
UN security experts have said they were negotiating with Syrian and Russian authorities for international chemical inspectors to d…
Blockbuster action flick "Black Panther" will play at a cinema test screening in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, the first in a …
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called snap elections in Turkey for June 24, bringing the polls forward by over a year…
International investigators on Tuesday entered a Syrian town hit by an alleged chemical attack, after days of delay and warnings b…
The global chemical arms watchdog held emergency talks Monday in The Hague on an alleged Syrian regime attack on Douma, where a te…
Menjadi tua adalah proses yang tak bisa ditolak. Namun, Anda masih bisa memperlambat prosesnya …
Tak seperti saat berusia 20an, metabolisme orang usia 30an mulai melambat sehingga membuat tubuh tid…
China has famously used its cuddly panda bears as a diplomatic tool, but to mark warming ties with Japan it is offering a distinct…
European powers and China rushed Wednesday to defend a landmark deal curbing Iran's nuclear programme after President Donald T…
Malaysians went to the polls Wednesday in one of the country's closest ever elections which pits scandal-hit Prime Minister Na…
Armenia's parliament on Tuesday elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister after he spearheaded weeks of mass…
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met in northeast China on Tuesday in an unannounced visit by the North Korean leader …
A detained Emirate princess, a yacht seized by Indian soldiers in international waters, a Frenchman being held in Luxembourg, acco…
President Donald Trump appears poised to drive a stake through the heart of the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, when he announces his v…
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is hopeful legendary former manager Alex Ferguson will make a full recovery from emergency s…
A 17-year-old Indian girl was fighting for her life Monday after being raped, doused in kerosene and set alight, the second such c…
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are likely to meet in Singapore next month, reports said Monday, as an…