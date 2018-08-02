Jokowi to Visit Vietnam in September

En
Marcheilla Ariesta    •    02 Agustus 2018 11:56 WIB
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Wahyu Putro)

Singapore: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will travel to Vietnam in September 2018, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Thursday.

"In September, the president will join the ASEAN World Economic Forum in Vietnam. In addition to that, the president will hold a bilateral visit to Vietnam," the top diplomat said on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM).

Retno departed from Jakarta to Singapore on Tuesday. She attended the opening ceremony of the 51st AMM earlier today. 

"The ministerial level meetings between ASEAN and its dialogue partners will discuss about Review of Cooperation and Future Direction ASEAN serta Exchange of Views on International and Regional Issues. Some issues of concerns to Indonesia include Indo-Pacific, counterterrorism cooperation, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiation process, creative economy as well as disaster mitigation cooperation," said the Foreign Ministry in a written statement on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, Retno is slated to join as many as 19 ministerial-level meetings. Besides that, she is also scheduled to hold around 12 bilateral meetings.



(WAH)

