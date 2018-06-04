Jordan PM Resigns after Anti-Austerity Protests

Amman: Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after he was summoned by King Abdullah II over growing protests against his government's austerity measures, a government source said.
"Prime Minister Hani Mulki submitted his resignation to the king this afternoon during a meeting at the Husseiniyeh Palace and the king accepted the resignation," the source told AFP.
