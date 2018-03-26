Porn Actress Says She was Threatened to Keep Silent on Trump Fling

Washington: Porn actress Stormy Daniels said she was threatened in a bid to keep her silent about her alleged fling with Donald Trump, which she detailed in a highly-anticipated primetime TV interview broadcast Sunday.
She is seeking to be released from a non-disclosure agreement she signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election that brought Trump to power, for which she was paid $130,000 -- leading to allegations that the payment amounted to an illicit contribution to his campaign.
Sejak awal duduk di tampuk kepemimpinan tertinggi Gedung Putih, 20 orang tak lagi berada di sisi Donald Trump. Baik mengundurkan d…
Selang beberapa jam setelah memecat Rex Tillerson sebagai Menlu AS, Gedung Putih juga menangguhkan jabatan orang dekatnya, Steve G…
Rex menyampaikan pesan terakhirnya untuk para diplomat yang membantunya selama menjadi menlu.
Presiden Amerika Serikat Donald Trump mengganti Menteri Luar Negeri Rex Tillerson.
Sejak awal duduk di tampuk kepemimpinan tertinggi Gedung Putih, 20 orang tidak lagi berada di sisi Donald Trump. Baik mengundurkan…
Calon menlu AS yang baru terkenal dengan dukungannya terhadap penyiksaan dan Islamophobia.
Kabarnya, pengesahan Pompeo menjadi menlu akan dilakukan April mendatang.
Kursi menlu yang kosong bakal diisi oleh Direktur Badan Intelijen Pusat (CIA) Mike Pompeo.
Informasi penting yang pernah ia kuak salah satunya adalah nomor telepon satelit teroris Osama bin Laden.
Trump memilih mantan penasihat digitalnya, Brad Parscale sebagai manager kampanye untuk pilpres 2020 mendatang.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
Afghan farmer Jahantab Ahmadi sits on the ground, her baby resting in her lap, as she focuses on the university entrance exam she …
Saudi forces intercepted seven Yemeni rebel missiles on Sunday, including over the capital Riyadh.
At least 37 people were killed when a fire ripped through a busy shopping centre in an industrial city in western Siberia.
Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, poin…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident the new ASEAN Secretariat building can be operational in early 20…
Florida high school student Aalayah Eastmond will join a massive crowd of Americans, expected to number in the hundreds of thousan…
European Union leaders united behind British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday in blaming Russia for a nerve agent attack in …
Syrian rebels began leaving Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, state media said, under the first such evacuation deal from the battered o…
Thousands of French train drivers, teachers and air traffic controllers were set to go on strike on Thursday in a major day of pro…
British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Thursday seek to unite EU leaders in condemnation of Moscow over the poisoning of a for…