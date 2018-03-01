En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

German 'Military Advisor' to Taliban Arrested in Afghanistan

   •    01 Maret 2018 14:51 WIB
taliban afghanistan
En World (En)
German 'Military Advisor' to Taliban Arrested in Afghanistan
Photo: Medcom.id

Helmand: A German national believed to be a military advisor to the Taliban in Afghanistan has been arrested in the insurgency-racked Province of Helmand.
 
"A man with a long beard, wearing a black turban who identified himself as a German citizen and speaks German was taken along with three other suspected Taliban on Monday night in Gereshk district of Helmand province," said Omar Zwak, the provincial governor's spokesman.
 
Gereshk police chief Ismail Khplwak said the man -- who was detained by Afghan Special Forces during a night raid -- was the "military adviser of Mullah Nasir", commander of the Taliban's elite "Red Unit" in Helmand.
 
Photographs taken by the Afghan military show a man who looks to be in his 40s with a long reddish-brown beard speckled with grey, and wearing a black turban.
 
He is flanked by two members of the Afghan Special Forces dressed in combat gear and with night vision goggles pulled up onto their helmets.
 
The man is dressed in traditional Afghan dress, a long shirt and wide trousers, worn under a khaki military jacket.
 
Much of opium-rich Helmand in Afghanistan's south remains controlled or contested by the Taliban who are heavily reliant on the proceeds of drug trafficking to fuel their insurgency.
 
The Taliban's Red Units serve as the insurgents' special forces and have carried out many fatal attacks on the Afghan army and police. (AFP)
 


(FJR)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.1464 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv