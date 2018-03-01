German 'Military Advisor' to Taliban Arrested in Afghanistan

Helmand: A German national believed to be a military advisor to the Taliban in Afghanistan has been arrested in the insurgency-racked Province of Helmand.
"A man with a long beard, wearing a black turban who identified himself as a German citizen and speaks German was taken along with three other suspected Taliban on Monday night in Gereshk district of Helmand province," said Omar Zwak, the provincial governor's spokesman.
Gereshk police chief Ismail Khplwak said the man -- who was detained by Afghan Special Forces during a night raid -- was the "military adviser of Mullah Nasir", commander of the Taliban's elite "Red Unit" in Helmand.
Photographs taken by the Afghan military show a man who looks to be in his 40s with a long reddish-brown beard speckled with grey, and wearing a black turban.
He is flanked by two members of the Afghan Special Forces dressed in combat gear and with night vision goggles pulled up onto their helmets.
The man is dressed in traditional Afghan dress, a long shirt and wide trousers, worn under a khaki military jacket.
Much of opium-rich Helmand in Afghanistan's south remains controlled or contested by the Taliban who are heavily reliant on the proceeds of drug trafficking to fuel their insurgency.
The Taliban's Red Units serve as the insurgents' special forces and have carried out many fatal attacks on the Afghan army and police. (AFP)
(FJR)
Afghanistan mengumumkan hari berkabung nasional usai bom ambulans meledak di pusat kota. Akibat insiden tersebut, sebanyak 10…
Kabul: Sedikitnya 63 orang tewas dalam ledakan bom bunuh diri Kabul, Afghanistan. Sabtu (28/1/2018) siang. Hampir dua ratusan lain…
Korban tewas bom bunuh diri di Kabul, ibu kota Afghanistan bertambah hingga 95 jiwa. Sementara itu, lebih dari 150 orang mengalami…
aku tembak antara kelompok bersenjata berseragam tentara dengan Pasukan Khusus Afghanistan yang berlangsung selama kura…
Serangan yang berlangsung lebih dari enam jam tersebut diklaim Taliban sebagai serangan tersuksesnya.
Kelompok militan Taliban Afghanistan mengklaim bertanggung jawab atas serangan.
Tembok masjid dilubangi peluru, sebagian hancur terkena ledakan, dan ceceran darah menempel di langit-langit.
Serangan Taliban ke sebuah pangkalan militer dilakukan saat para prajurit baru pulang usai menunaikan ibadah salat.
Serangan terjadi bersamaan dengan kunjungan Menteri Pertahanan AS James Mattis ke Kabul.
Mattis datang untuk meningkatkan hubungan dengan sekutu dan membahas berbagai kebutuhan perang.
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy.
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …