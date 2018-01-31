Indonesia and Timor Leste to Increase Economic Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesia and Timor Leste have proposed various cooperation opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic relations.



Timor Leste's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Aurelio Guterres visited Indonesia this week. The Timorese diplomat met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi this morning.

"We discussed a wide range of issues. We addressed a number of infrastructure projects," Retno said in Central Jakarta on Wednesday morning."Indonesia wants to support infrastructure development in Timor Leste. We have many cooperation such as bridge construction, roadway construction, airport development and more," she said during a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.The two countries will build the Motaain Bridge at the border area. The neighboring countries will start the high-profile project earlier this year."The document should be completed by February. The project may be started by March," she added.(WAH)