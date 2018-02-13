S.Africa's ANC Decides to Remove Zuma as Head-of-State: Local Media

Johannesburg: South Africa's ruling ANC party ended marathon closed-door talks early Tuesday morning resolving to remove the scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma as head of state after he refused to resign, local media reported.
The party's powerful 107-member national executive committee (NEC) met for 13 hours at a hotel outside Pretoria, and decided it would "recall" Zuma from his job as national president, several local independent media said.
Liberians on Friday feted former football star George Weah's presidential victory in the country's first democratic transf…
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power last month, visited a Singapore hospital Friday during a …
Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president on Friday, marking the final chapter of a political drama that toppled…
Zimbabweans waited Wednesday to discover when their new leader would be appointed after president Robert Mugabe's resignation …
Zimbabwe's ruling party is to launch impeachment proceedings Tuesday against President Robert Mugabe, in the latest bid to ous…
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state, refused to resign during a crunch meeting Thursday with …
Zimbabweans were weighing an uncertain future without President Robert Mugabe Thursday after the army took power and placed the …
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
Tonga declared a state of emergency Monday as the Pacific island kingdom braces for a direct hit by a powerful cyclone that is thr…
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas visits Russia on Monday in a bid to secure Russian President Vladimir Putin's support follo…
The two Koreas marched together and South Korea's president shared a historic handshake with Kim Jong Un's sister as the P…
The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure for President Donald Trump…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister landed in the South Friday, the first member of Pyongyang's ruling dynasty to set…
The US government slid into its second shutdown in three weeks early Friday after a senator in President Donald Trump's own Re…
The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court Thursday (ICC) launched initial probes into alleged crimes against humanity dur…
North Korea staged a military parade in Pyongyang Thursday, Seoul said, in a show of strength just a day before the Winter Olympic…
An affair between Australia's married deputy prime minister and a younger member of his staff, who is now pregnant, gripped th…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats sealed a deal on a new coalition Wednesday, potential…