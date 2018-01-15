En
Burger

Most Popular

World's Fifth Largest Diamond Discovered in Lesotho

World's Fifth Largest Diamond Discovered in Lesotho

Spain to Pip US as 2nd Top Tourist Draw

Spain to Pip US as 2nd Top Tourist Draw

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

World's Fifth Largest Diamond Discovered in Lesotho

   •    15 Januari 2018 23:30 WIB
africa (en)
En World (En)
World's Fifth Largest Diamond Discovered in Lesotho
A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, miner Gem Diamonds said. (Photo: AFP/Gem Diamonds)

Maseru: A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, miner Gem Diamonds said Monday, and could be worth as much as $40 million.

The company unearthed the D-colour stone at the Letseng mine in the landlocked southern African country and described the 910-carat find as of "exceptional quality".

Baca juga
"Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letseng in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world's most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Lesotho Promise," Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick said in a statement.

"However, this exceptional top quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date... This is a landmark discovery."

Ben Davis, a mining analyst at Liberum Capital, speculated in a research note to investors that the diamond could be worth as much as $40 million (33 million euros).

Gem Diamonds shares in London were up 14 percent from the market open to £0.92 a piece.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 2.2238 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv