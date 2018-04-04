Trump Vows to Deploy Military to Mexican Border

Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to deploy the military to secure America's southern border, as a caravan of Central American migrants headed north through Mexico toward the United States.
The US leader has spent three days attacking the Mexican government for failing to block the estimated 1,500 people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras from walking north toward the border.
