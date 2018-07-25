FM Retno to Visit South Korea

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-hwa will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss a number of issues," the Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.



"Foreign Ministry Retno Marsudi will travel to Seoul, South Korea tonight to hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa (26/7)," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The bilateral meeting will underlined the special strategic partnership between the two countries. It will also address the latest political and economic developments in the region.The Indonesian top diplomat will also pay a courtesy call to South Korean President Moon Jae-in. She will deliver an official invitation for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games.Indonesia will host the multi-sport event in August-September 2018. North and South Korea reportedly will establish a joint team in three sports.(WAH)