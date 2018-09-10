Jokowi Meets 4 South Korean Business Leaders

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received four South Korean company leaders this morning as he started his two-day state visit to the East Asian country.



"The four company leaders were CJ Group chairman Lee Jae-hyun, Lotte Group vice chairman Hwang Kag-gyu, Posco CEO Oh-Joon Kwon, and Hyundai Group vice chairman Chung Ei-sun," Cabinet Secreraty's official website said.

"The president was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong, Creative Economy Agency (Bekraf) head Triawan Munaf and Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea Umar Hadi," the government website added.Later today, Jokowi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. He is planning discuss measures to strengthen the economic cooperation of the two countries.On the next day, Jokowi will continue his trip to Vietnam. The President will be a speaker at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN.(WAH)