Zimbabwe "Not A Poor Country': Mugabe

Metrotvnews.com, Durban: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe insisted on Thursday that his country is not a failed state and accused the US of being fragile because of its economic dependence on China.
Mugabe pointed to Zimbabwe's 90-percent literacy rate to support his claim that the southern African country, which has battled economic chaos in recent years, is one of the best resourced on the continent.
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Hardline Myanmar monk Wirathu, once dubbed the "face of Buddhist terror" for his anti-Muslim diatribes, toured Rakhine State on Th…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi arrived in Washington DC, the United States on Wednesday.
North Korean state media have issued a stinging denunciation of the country's chief ally and diplomatic backer China, saying B…
Dozens of black veils dotted a freshly laid sand berm in northern Syria, ditched by women fleeing the Islamic State group's ba…
Pointy-eared and short-haired, the Jindo dog is a symbol of South Korea, where breeders and authorities keep its bloodline even pu…
Tens of thousands gathered in Hong Kong Wednesday for one of its most colourful festivals, a whirlwind of music and costume culmin…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with UN Director General Michael Moller in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, May 2, 20…
When North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung visited Beijing to sign a mutual defence pact with China in 1961, he was comforted by t…
France's unprecedented presidential race has thrown many voters into emotional turmoil, causing nerves to fray around the dinn…
Barricades of rubbish and bins blocked streets in Venezuela on Tuesday in big protests against President Nicolas that threaten to …