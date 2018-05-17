California Couple Waterboarded Kids, Authorities Say

Los Angeles: Ten children found living in squalid conditions in a California home were waterboarded, shot at with crossbows and had scalding water poured over them by their mother and her partner, authorities said Wednesday.
The abuse was detailed in a motion filed by prosecutors to increase the bail of the children's mother, 30-year-old Ina Rogers, who was ordered taken into custody and whose bail was set at $495,000.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted he reimbursed his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of Wh…
A naked statue of Donald Trump, complete with a distended belly and jowly sneer, is to go on display at a Haunted Museum after a p…
The probe into Russia's election interference and alleged links to Donald Trump's campaign has taken a new turn after the …
Rapper Kanye West, on the receiving end of criticism in the music world after backing President Donald Trump, sparked fresh outrag…
American toymaker Mattel on Thursday announced better-than-expected first-quarter results, despite the bankruptcy of major retaile…
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner ima…
US President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, was set to be confirmed as America's top diplomat.
During the three day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the United States, he and President Donald Trump discussed bilat…
US President Donald Trump pilloried the Iran nuclear deal as "insane" Tuesday and threatened "problems" if Teh…
The United States dropped some restrictions Thursday on sales of its advanced drones in order to reinforce the armies of its allie…
Agar perjalanan liburan di pantai lancar dan menyenangkan, sebelum berangkat pastikan Anda mencatat …
Bagi pengidap maag, kafein bisa menjadi pemicu maag kambuh.
A Japanese monk is suing his temple, claiming he was forced to work non-stop catering to visiting tourists and that the heavy work…
A senior member of Gaza's Hamas rulers has said that all but a dozen of the 62 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire during Gaza…
A key US Senate panel on Wednesday greenlighted the nomination of veteran covert operative Gina Haspel to become director of the C…
Guatemala inaugurated its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the first country to follow in the footsteps of the U…
A global arms watchdog on Wednesday confirmed that chlorine was "likely used as a chemical weapon" in a February attack …
Jailed Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim walked free on Wednesday after receiving a royal pardon, paving the way for his return t…
North Korea threatened Wednesday to cancel the forthcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump if Washing…
Palestinians were gathering Tuesday for fresh protests along the Gaza border, a day after Israeli forces killed dozens there as th…
Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Tuesday eyed a broad coalition after appearing to deal a blow to both Iranian and American …
Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.