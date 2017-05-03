Nerves Fray As French Choose Between "Plague and Cholera"

Metrotvnews.com, Paris: France's unprecedented presidential race has thrown many voters into emotional turmoil, causing nerves to fray around the dinner table, at the office and on social media.
Rather than vote for centrist frontrunner Emmanuel Macron or far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, about one in four say they plan to abstain in Sunday's run-off.
French voters flocked to the polls under heavy security Sunday in the first round of a highly unpredictable presidential election …
A known terror suspect shot dead a French policeman and wounded two others on Paris's Champs Elysees in an attack claimed by t…
The "real political" negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union will start after the snap British electi…
Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called for an snap general election on June 8, in a surprise announcement as Britain prepare…
A bloodied Ukraine marks three years Thursday since it launched a campaign against Russian-backed eastern separatists that now loo…
Three explosions rocked the Borussia Dortmund bus, injuring Spanish international Marc Bartra, as the German team headed for a Cha…
Leaders of southern EU nations will meet in Madrid on Monday in a show of unity and to back greater EU integration after Britain b…
A truck slammed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, causing "deaths" …
Hammering out a trade deal between EU and post-Brexit Britain will be a one-of-a-kind negotiation, a battle between intimate allie…
Britain formally launches the process for leaving the European Union on Wednesday, a historic step that has divided the country an…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
When North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung visited Beijing to sign a mutual defence pact with China in 1961, he was comforted by t…
Barricades of rubbish and bins blocked streets in Venezuela on Tuesday in big protests against President Nicolas that threaten to …
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejoined the ruling party on Tuesday after an absence of almost three years, the first majo…
Iran will maintain its support for the Syrian government despite the deaths of hundreds of its advisers and volunteers in the six-…
The European Union (EU) and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) have vowed to improve the EU-ASEAN interregional c…
Algerians go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new parliament amid concerns that a low turnout will mar a vote which officials s…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will Tuesday meet President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in her first visit to …
Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit warned Monday that Iran and Israel were the main beneficiaries of turmoil across the Arab world…
South Korea and the United States wrapped up their annual large-scale military drills on Sunday, but continued a separate joint na…
European Union leaders unanimously adopted their Brexit strategy at a special summit in Brussels on Saturday, in a show of unity a…