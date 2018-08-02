Indonesia Promotes Indo-Pacific Concept to ASEAN Countries

Singapore: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has encouraged other ASEAN member countries to develop the Indo-Pacific concept.



"We have had an essay on Indonesia's perspective of Indo-Pacific concept. We have explained the issue in detail," said the Indonesian top diplomat in Singapore on Thursday.

"We continue to promote the concept to ASEAN and EAS member countries. We want to raise the issue in EAS meetings," she told reporters on the sideline of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM).Retno departed from Jakarta to Singapore on Tuesday. She attended the opening ceremony of the 51st AMM earlier today."The ministerial level meetings between ASEAN and its dialogue partners will discuss about Review of Cooperation and Future Direction ASEAN serta Exchange of Views on International and Regional Issues. Some issues of concerns to Indonesia include Indo-Pacific, counterterrorism cooperation, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiation process, creative economy as well as disaster mitigation cooperation," said the Foreign Ministry in a written statement on Tuesday.According to the ministry, Retno will return to Indonesia on August 4. In Jakarta, She will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Pancasila Building.(WAH)