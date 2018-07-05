Aussies and Filipinos 'Sorry' for #Basketbrawl in Manila

Manila: Australia and the Philippines apologised Thursday for bringing basketball into "disrepute" with a massive on-court melee between players, fans and officials during a World Cup qualifier.
The violence on Monday in Manila, which made international headlines, left the Australian team fearing for their safety, and they sought embassy help to fast-track their departure from the Philippines.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, during a visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace to…
A room full of Filipino police and soldiers stares intently at headlines projected on a screen, the latest students of a media boo…
Myanmar is not doing enough to tackle human trafficking, according to a US State Department report that downgraded its ranking to …
The assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader was not a prank, Malaysian state prosecutors said Thur…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Thai rescuers on Thursday said they may be prodded into a complex extraction of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded ca…
Safe, exciting, well-organised: Russian President Vladimir Putin has scored points by hosting the World Cup. But the soft-power di…
India has told WhatsApp to take "immediate action" after a spate of horrific lynchings sparked by false rumours being sh…
A white African lioness stares blankly at the spectators crowded outside her small, steel-barred cage, her extraordinary coat dott…
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged with corruption on Wednesday for allegedly accepting millions of dollars i…
A new video of a youth football team trapped in the bowels of a Thai cave emerged Wednesday showing the boys laughing and saying t…
The UN slammed Tuesday the devastating impact of Yemen's three-year conflict on children, with some 2,200 minors killed, and m…
The foreign ministers of Iran and five world powers still party to the 2015 nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Friday for talks o…
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested by anti-corruption investigators Tuesday, officials said, the latest dram…