FM Retno to Attend OIC Emergency Meeting on Al-Aqsa

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will join the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on August 1, 2017.
The OIC emergency meeting will discuss the latest Israeli escalation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem.
Qatar on Wednesday condemned Saudi Arabia's refusal to negotiate the demands of the kingdom and its allies for ending a crippl…
Saudi King Salman ousted his nephew as crown prince on Wednesday and installed his son Mohammed bin Salman, the first of a new gen…
The Russian army on Friday said it was seeking to verify whether Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed after it…
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Special Envoy Ma'ali Abdurrahman Muhamm…
The Gaza Strip, run by Islamist movement Hamas for the past 10 years, is a poverty-stricken and overcrowded Palestinian coastal en…
The Indonesian government is closely monitoring the diplomatic crisis in the Middle East region.
Qatar said Thursday it will not "surrender" and rejected any interference in its foreign policy, defying its Gulf neighb…
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed sympathy for the victims of a terror attack in Iran that killed 13 people, but is…
Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed Iran's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader on Wednesday, killing 12 peopl…
Indonesian top diplomat Retno Marsudi has talked with Middle East foreign ministers about latest diplomatic feuds between Qatar an…
Lantaran anak cenderung meniru dan mengikuti kebiasaan dan perilaku orang tua, maka diharapkan orang…
Jumlah asupan makanan menjadi hal penting dalam menyukseskan penurunan berat badan.
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue in Central Jakarta on Friday aftern…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will receive New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee in Manado in the near fut…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will welcome Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta next week.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Arifin Yusuf has confirmed the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo is still investigating the disappear…
The government has urged Malaysian authorities to deport Indonesian illegal migrants workers as quickly as possible.
The House of Representatives will host the 9th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Caucus next week.
One man was killed and 10 others injured in Singapore Friday when a partially-built elevated highway they were working on collapse…
France rolled out the red carpet to welcome Donald Trump on Thursday on a presidential visit laden with military pomp that the Whi…
The British government on Thursday begins the mammoth task of overhauling its legal set-up in time for Brexit, as a top official w…
Worshippers quietly passed through metal detectors as they entered the central mosque in China's far western city of Kashgar u…