FM Retno to Attend OIC Emergency Meeting on Al-Aqsa

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will join the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on August 1, 2017.



The OIC emergency meeting will discuss the latest Israeli escalation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem.

"Indonesia will urge OIC countries to form a strong stance," Retno said."We must stop all violations against the al-Aqsa Mosque complex," Retno added.The top Indonesian diplomat received OIC ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry office in Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.(WAH)