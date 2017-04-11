North Korea Vows Response to 'Reckless' US Navy Move

Metrotvnews,com, Pyongyang: North Korea denounced Washington's deployment of a naval strike group to the Korean peninsula Tuesday, warning it was ready for "war" in a further escalation of tensions.
The Carl Vinson strike group cancelled a planned trip to Australia this weekend to head to the region, in a show of force as Washington signalled it may act to shut down Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.
A Japanese whaling fleet returned to port Friday after an annual Antarctic hunt that killed more than 300 of the mammals as Tokyo …
Nine Malaysians freed by Pyongyang made an emotional return home Friday, after Kuala Lumpur sent back the body of the assassinated…
For decades Myanmar's people dreamed of democracy, but a year into office Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government is struggl…
A new North Korean missile test failed on Wednesday, the South's defence ministry said, two weeks after Pyongyang launched fou…
North Korea's latest rocket engine test showed "meaningful progress" in its missile capabilities, Seoul said Monday,…
Japan launched a new spy satellite on Friday, the country's space agency said, as the region grows increasingly uneasy over No…
With North Korea's drive to field a nuclear-armed missile rapidly emerging as President Donald Trump's first foreign crisi…
The Japanese and US navies are conducting joint exercises in the East China Sea as tension intensifies in the region following Nor…
South Korean President Park Geun-Hye was fired by the country's top court on Friday, as it upheld her impeachment by parliamen…
Desperately needed airports and trains are part of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's envisioned "golden age of infra…
Kolagen sangat penting bagi tubuh. Ia memberi elastisitas dan kekuatan pada kulit, serta mengganti s…
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
China executed more people in 2016 than all other nations combined, Amnesty International said Tuesday, even as death penalties in…
Pakistan will execute an Indian who allegedly confessed to spying for Indian intelligence, the powerful military said Monday in a …
A rocket fired from Egypt's Sinai crashed into Israel Monday, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, as aut…
United States Ambassador Joseph Donovan on Monday confirmed that United States Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indonesia on A…
Leaders of southern EU nations will meet in Madrid on Monday in a show of unity and to back greater EU integration after Britain b…
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency following twin church bombings by the Islamic S…
A truck slammed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, causing "deaths" …
The Indonesian government has urged all parties to use peaceful means to resolve Syrian conflict.
US Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Hawaii from April 15-25, the White House …
President Donald Trump ordered a massive military strike on a Syrian air base on Thursday in retaliation for a "barbaric"…