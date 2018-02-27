Trump Says Would Have Run Unarmed into Florida School

Washington: President Donald Trump said Monday he would have rushed unarmed into the Florida school targeted by a mass shooter, as student survivors of the slaughter brought their campaign for gun control to Congress.
Nearly two weeks after the attack in Parkland, Florida left 17 people dead, US lawmakers reconvened after a one-week recess under intensifying pressure to address gun violence.
Weakened on the domestic front, President Donald Trump embarks this week on a long and challenging Asian tour set to be dominated …
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed a battery of tough measures to curb immigration after a deadly terror attack in New York…
Washington was abuzz this weekend over reports that a grand jury has charged at least one person stemming from the US probe of Rus…
The US government on Thursday released a mammoth, long-awaited trove of secret files on the assassination of president John F. Ken…
President Donald Trump hit back at critics within his own party Wednesday, painting them as outliers in what is otherwise a "…
President Donald Trump says he is "very, very close" to naming the next Federal Reserve chief, building suspense toward …
The Indonesian government has demanded the US government to clarify the controversial entry ban on the National Armed Forces (TNI)…
Most business economists predict that US economic growth will surpass two percent over the next year, despite softening in some bu…
American financier George Soros, 87, has transferred $18 billion to his foundation, which works to promote democracy, human rights…
US lawmakers bolstered efforts Thursday to ban devices used by the Las Vegas shooter to make his guns fire faster, while the Natio…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy.
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …