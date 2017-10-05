Sultan of Bling: Brunei Monarch Marks Golden Jubilee in Style

Metrotvnews.com, Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei's all-powerful and fabulously wealthy sultan marked 50 years on the throne in spectacular style Thursday, travelling in a gilded chariot through the streets and holding a tradition-filled ceremony at his golden-domed palace.
Tens of thousands of well-wishers waving the country's flag lined the streets and cheered as Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the world's second-longest reigning monarch, passed by in a chariot pulled by dozens of his subjects.
