US Lawmakers Aim to Tighten Terms of Iran Nuclear Deal

Washington: A bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Thursday aimed at tightening the terms of the Iran nuclear deal, despite Tehran's rejection of changes to the accord.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the agreement aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, which was agreed under his predecessor Barack Obama's administration.
Faced with an outpouring of grief and anger over a deadly school shooting in Florida, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw h…
Authorities in Florida could offer no explanation Wednesday night as to why a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire…
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer told the New York Times Tuesday he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who …
President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled an ambitious proposal to renew American infrastructure as part of a budget that calls fo…
The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure for President Donald Trump…
The US government slid into its second shutdown in three weeks early Friday after a senator in President Donald Trump's own Re…
Trump has made transforming the way the US does trade with the world one of his biggest policy priorities.…
US President Donald Trump has asked for a large-scale military parade, the White House said Tuesday, an unconventional move that w…
The Philadelphia Eagles scored an upset 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl here Sunday…
The FBI warned Wednesday it has "grave concerns" over the accuracy of a secret Congressional memo that could depict the …
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy.
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …