Erdogan, Rivals Woo Turkey's Crucial Kurdish Vote

Diyarbakir: Turkey's Kurds are set to play a critical role in determining the outcome of elections this month, with their votes coveted not just by the main pro-Kurdish party but also President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his chief rival.
Diyarbakir, the largest Kurdish-majority city in Turkey, has turned into an electoral battleground, even though the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and its jailed presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas are sure to leave rivals trailing.
The skeleton of an extremely rare form of dinosaur sold for more than two million euros ($2.3 million) at the Eiffel Tower in Pari…
The cap's unmistakable Barcelona logo peeks out from under the reindeer herder's woolly hood.
Beaten in the last two elections and ousted as head of his Socialist party before making a spectacular comeback, Pedro Sanchez'…
Ratings agency S&P on Friday downgraded German giant Deutsche Bank's long-term credit rating from A- to BBB+, a day after …
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Most South Korean newspapers reacted with cautious optimism Wednesday to the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un…
Russia has deployed air defence systems and stringent fan background checks in a sweeping security operation to counter the twin t…
Here is a look back at the diplomatic rollercoaster that took President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un from rhetor…
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un hailed their historic summit Tuesday as a breakthrough in relations between Cold War foes, but the ag…
France is increasing its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, sending warships through the South China Sea and planning a…
Dennis Rodman broke down in tears live on television Tuesday as he recounted the hostility he faced for meeting dictator Kim Jong …
US President Donald Trump predicted he would have a 'terrific relationship' with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Tuesday, as…
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un made history Tuesday, becoming the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet and shake hands.
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shared warm words and a historic handshake Tuesday as they held an unprecedented summit to tackle a t…