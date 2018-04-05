Russia Demands Answers in Spy Probe ahead of UN Talks

Moscow: Russia warned Britain Thursday it could no longer ignore Moscow's "legitimate" questions over a spy poisoning scandal, hours ahead of urgent UN Security Council talks on the spiralling diplomatic crisis.
"It will not be possible to ignore the legitimate questions we are asking," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said hours before a meeting of the UN Security Council, which is due to discuss the spiralling diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West.
Russians vented their anger at authorities on Tuesday over a huge mall fire that killed at least 64 people, including 41 children,…
NATO joined two dozen governments around the world Tuesday in expelling Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in B…
European Union leaders united behind British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday in blaming Russia for a nerve agent attack in …
Thousands of French train drivers, teachers and air traffic controllers were set to go on strike on Thursday in a major day of pro…
British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Thursday seek to unite EU leaders in condemnation of Moscow over the poisoning of a for…
Vladimir Putin said he would address disputes with the West after an election that saw him return to the Kremlin with a record vot…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Brit…
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was on the verge of going to prison Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected…
The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to realize universal h…
The Philippines has announced its best-known holiday island Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months over concerns that t…
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered the National Guard to deploy to America's southern border.
The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency said Wednesday the poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain …
Australia will try to forget all about cheating cricketers and restore their sporting image when the Commonwealth Games open at a …
President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the UN human rights chief, calling him "empty-headed" in…
A pig-tailed macaque yanked at a coconut on a piece of string until it fell to the floor, a small victory for the simian student a…
"Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump told …
Shootings by women are a rare occurrence in the United States.