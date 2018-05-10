Malaysia PM 'Accepts People's Will' after Shock Election Loss

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's defeated leader Najib Razak said Thursday he accepted the will of the people after the coalition that has led the country for six decades suffered a shock loss to veteran ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad, 92.
But he did not make a clear concession, and added that it was up to the nation's king to decide who would become the next prime minister as no single party had won a majority parliament.
