KJRI Jeddah Distributes Free Passports to Commemorate Independence Day

Sonya Michaella    •    28 Agustus 2018 13:59 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
KJRI Jeddah Distributes Free Passports to Commemorate Independence Day
Indonesian nationals (Photo:KJRI Jeddah)

Jakarta: The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah (KJRI Jeddah) has distributed 17 free pasports to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Independence Day.

"We issued free pasports to reward our law-abiding citizens," Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah Mohamad Hery Saripudin said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

KJRI Jeddah recently added more facilities to improve its services. The condulate general also repeatedly reminded Indonesian nationals to follow local laws and regulations.

"Our people should follow Saudi Arabian laws and regulations to avoid legal issues," he added.

"They should regularly report their conditions to the closest Indonesian representative offices," he added.

Every year, Indonesia celebrates Independence Day on August 17. This year, it coincides with the Hajj season in Saudi Arabia.


(WAH)

