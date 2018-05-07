Singapore Likely to Host Trump-Kim Summit in June: Report

Seoul: US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are likely to meet in Singapore next month, reports said Monday, as anticipation builds for unprecedented talks between the mercurial leaders.
Trump said at the weekend that the two sides had settled on a date and location for the summit, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, without providing details.
The population of Cambodia's critically endangered river dolphin is growing for the first time in decades, conservations said …
Inflammatory stories masquerading as real news pose a particularly toxic threat in Asian countries with long-standing religious an…
The Philippines is set to deploy hundreds of riot police to top holiday island Boracay to keep travellers out and head off potenti…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh during a bilateral meeting in Hanoi, …
Bungling, distortion and diplomatic doublespeak have hollowed out the deal to repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar, with…
A Belarusian model detained in Thailand who claims to have revelations about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was …
The Philippines has announced its best-known holiday island Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months over concerns that t…
President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the UN human rights chief, calling him "empty-headed" in…
A pig-tailed macaque yanked at a coconut on a piece of string until it fell to the floor, a small victory for the simian student a…
Filipino zealots marked Good Friday with a bloody display of religious frenzy by having themselves nailed to crosses and whipping …
Tak seperti saat berusia 20an, metabolisme orang usia 30an mulai melambat sehingga membuat tubuh tid…
Kolesterol tinggi sering dikaitkan dengan risiko penyakit berbahaya, seperti jantung dan stroke.
Armenia's parliament on Tuesday elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister after he spearheaded weeks of mass…
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met in northeast China on Tuesday in an unannounced visit by the North Korean leader …
A detained Emirate princess, a yacht seized by Indian soldiers in international waters, a Frenchman being held in Luxembourg, acco…
President Donald Trump appears poised to drive a stake through the heart of the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, when he announces his v…
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is hopeful legendary former manager Alex Ferguson will make a full recovery from emergency s…
A 17-year-old Indian girl was fighting for her life Monday after being raped, doused in kerosene and set alight, the second such c…
Vicious mud-slinging, allegations of voter fraud and sabotage have marred a hard-fought campaign for Malaysian elections on Wednes…
Vladimir Putin will on Monday be inaugurated for his fourth Kremlin term under the shadow of hugely strained ties with the West an…
The US state of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, causing lava to spew out of ground fissures in residential areas an…
US President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted he reimbursed his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of Wh…