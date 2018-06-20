North Korea's Kim Hails 'Unity' with China in New Visit

Beijing: Kim Jong Un declared North Korea's unstinting "friendship, unity and cooperation" with Beijing during his third visit to China this year, in a show of loyalty to his main ally following a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump.
The two-day visit which ends Wednesday is designed to reassure Beijing that Pyongyang will not neglect its interests as Trump and the young autocrat move into uncharted diplomatic terrain.
It speaks two languages, gives math lessons, tells jokes and interacts with children through the tablet screen in its chest -- Chi…
The Tokyo DisneySea theme park is getting a $2.3 billion overhaul and adding a section based on the wildly popular movie "Fro…
Shares in Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE collapsed 39 percent Wednesday as trading in the company resumed after it reached a…
Most South Korean newspapers reacted with cautious optimism Wednesday to the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
The United States withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, condemning the "hypocrisy" of its me…
The world's oldest Sumatran orangutan, which had 11 children and 54 descendants spread across the globe, has died aged 62, Aus…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began a two-day visit to Beijing Tuesday in what analysts believe is a trip to brief his sole majo…
Thailand has carried out its first execution since 2009, the Department of Corrections said, killing a 26-year-old convicted murde…
An India forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant s…
Democratic lawmakers vowed Sunday to end the "evil" separation of migrant children from their parents at the US border, …
Dozens of peace protesters arrived in Kabul on Monday after walking hundreds of kilometres across war-battered Afghanistan, as the…
A powerful quake rocked Japan's second city of Osaka on Monday, killing three people including a nine-year-old girl and injuri…
Hardliners of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc are poised Monday to give the German leader an ultimatum to tighten…