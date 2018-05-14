Malaysian Ex-PM Accused of Blocking 1MDB Probe as Mahathir Starts Work

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's toppled leader Najib Razak was Monday accused by a former top graft fighter of blocking probes into a massive financial scandal, as the country's new prime minister got down to work after a historic poll win.
Najib's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition last week suffered a shock defeat to an alliance of parties headed by elderly Mahathir Mohamad, ending the corruption-mired regime's six decades in power.
Malaysians went to the polls Wednesday in one of the country's closest ever elections which pits scandal-hit Prime Minister Na…
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are likely to meet in Singapore next month, reports said Monday, as an…
Vicious mud-slinging, allegations of voter fraud and sabotage have marred a hard-fought campaign for Malaysian elections on Wednes…
Malaysian opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad is under investigation for allegedly spreading "fake news" after claiming h…
A Myanmar police officer who shocked observers by testifying against his force when he described their effort to "entrap"…
The Philippines shuttered its most famous holiday island Boracay to tourists on Thursday for a six-month clean-up, which the gover…
Deaf since childhood, Razali Bin Mohamad Habidin has developed a closer bond with the creatures under his care than any other keep…
The population of Cambodia's critically endangered river dolphin is growing for the first time in decades, conservations said …
Inflammatory stories masquerading as real news pose a particularly toxic threat in Asian countries with long-standing religious an…
The Philippines is set to deploy hundreds of riot police to top holiday island Boracay to keep travellers out and head off potenti…
Proses penuaan yang dialami setiap orang tidak sama. Ada yang berjalan lebih lambat, dan ada ya…
Ada lima kebiasaan buruk yang tanpa disadari dilakukan banyak orang setiap pagi. Apakah termasuk And…
Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.
Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jo…
Israel faced widespread condemnation on Monday after its forces killed at least 55 Palestinians in Gaza during protests coinciding…
The United States opened its deeply controversial embassy in Jerusalem on Monday but the inauguration was marred by violent clashe…
New Zealand's pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday revealed her government's plans for running the country aft…
The US moves its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem later Monday after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise…
The race to become Iraq's next prime minister appeared wide open Monday as two outsider alliances looked to be in the lead aft…
Iran's foreign minister will embark on a diplomatic tour to try to salvage the nuclear deal amid high tensions following the U…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received her Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira at Novotel Hotel in Bogor city on Friday,…
Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon jailed opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim, the newly installed prime minister said Friday, i…