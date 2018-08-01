En
Burger

Most Popular

Govt Holds Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independence Day

Govt Holds Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independence Day

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Saudi Ensures No Epidemic Among Hajj Pilgrims

   •    01 Agustus 2018 09:30 WIB
Hajj Pilgrim
En World (En)
Saudi Ensures No Epidemic Among Hajj Pilgrims
Hajj pilgrim in Saudi Arabia (Foto: Al Arabiya).

Riyadh: Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far there has been no record of any epidemic cases or quarantine diseases among pilgrims, and the health situation is reassuring.
 
The ministry said that it focuses in its priorities on the preventive health aspects of pilgrims, and follows up on the developments and changes in the health situation globally in cooperation with the World Health Organization and international health bodies.
 
The ministry indicated that the number of pilgrims arriving through health outlets and being provided by the ministry's preventive services has reached 480,794. (Al Arabiya)
(FJR)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.1401 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv