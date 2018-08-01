Saudi Ensures No Epidemic Among Hajj Pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far there has been no record of any epidemic cases or quarantine diseases among pilgrims, and the health situation is reassuring.
The ministry said that it focuses in its priorities on the preventive health aspects of pilgrims, and follows up on the developments and changes in the health situation globally in cooperation with the World Health Organization and international health bodies.
The ministry indicated that the number of pilgrims arriving through health outlets and being provided by the ministry's preventive services has reached 480,794. (Al Arabiya)
(FJR)
