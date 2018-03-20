En
Burger

Most Popular

Japan Marked the 23rd Anniversary of Deadly Sarin Attack

Japan Marked the 23rd Anniversary of Deadly Sarin Attack

Putin Says Will Engage with West after Record Vote Win

Putin Says Will Engage with West after Record Vote Win

Russia Hit Back at Britain in the Spy Poisoning Row

Russia Hit Back at Britain in the Spy Poisoning Row

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Japan Marked the 23rd Anniversary of Deadly Sarin Attack

   •    20 Maret 2018 11:48 WIB
Japan
En World (En)
Japan Marked the 23rd Anniversary of Deadly Sarin Attack
Kasumigaseki subway station manager Toyohiko Otomo prays at an alter to mourn the victims of the 1995 sarin gas attack (Photo: AFP).

Tokyo: Japan on Tuesday marked the 23rd anniversary of a deadly sarin attack on the Tokyo metro, as speculation grows that members of the cult behind it could soon be executed.
 
At a solemn ceremony at Kasumigaseki station, one of the targets of the 1995 attacks which is surrounded by key government buildings, Tokyo subway staff gathered to observe a moment of silence and offer flowers.
 
Thirteen people were killed and thousands more injured when members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult dumped bags of sarin on packed rush hour trains, piercing the pouches with sharpened umbrella tips before fleeing.
 
The nerve agent caused horrendous deaths and injuries, and prompted mass panic, turning Japan's busy capital city into something resembling a war zone.
 
Passengers streamed out of stations vomiting, coughing and struggling to breathe, with emergency services administering life-saving treatment by the side of the road.
 
Ambulances screamed through the streets, and helicopters landed on major roads to assist the evacuation of those affected.
 
On that day, Tokyo Metro worker Kazumasa Takahashi unwittingly picked up a punctured packet of the nerve gas from the floor of one of the trains at Kasumigaseki station.
 
He and another colleague died.
 
"I came here today, with the same feeling I have every year," his widow Shizue told reporters at the station after paying tribute to her late husband.
 
"The health of some victims is deteriorating and some families are also going through a tremendously difficult time," she said, adding that the passage of time had not healed the pain suffered by victims' families. (AFP)
(FJR)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0669 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv