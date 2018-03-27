Marsudi Meets US Defense Secretary at Pentagon

Washington: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on Monday held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defence James N. Mattis at Pentagon, Washington DC.
"A meeting with Secretary Mattis at Pentagon, Washinton DC on March 26. As strategic partner, we discuss efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," Minister Marsudi tweeted on Tuesday.
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
Donald Trump Tuesday sacked his top diplomat Rex Tillerson and named current CIA chief Mike Pompeo to succeed him, ending a rocky …
The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election has found no evidence of c…
The Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy, US media reported on Sunday, after prosecutors sought to impose conditions on a sa…
Faced with an outpouring of grief and anger over a deadly school shooting in Florida, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw h…
Authorities in Florida could offer no explanation Wednesday night as to why a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire…
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer told the New York Times Tuesday he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who …
President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled an ambitious proposal to renew American infrastructure as part of a budget that calls fo…
The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure for President Donald Trump…
The US government slid into its second shutdown in three weeks early Friday after a senator in President Donald Trump's own Re…
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
If confirmed, it would mark Kim's first trip abroad since coming to power in 2011.
Washington led the way, ordering out 60 Russians.
Afghan farmer Jahantab Ahmadi sits on the ground, her baby resting in her lap, as she focuses on the university entrance exam she …
Daniels said she was spanking Trump with a magazine in July 2016.
Saudi forces intercepted seven Yemeni rebel missiles on Sunday, including over the capital Riyadh.
At least 37 people were killed when a fire ripped through a busy shopping centre in an industrial city in western Siberia.
Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, poin…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident the new ASEAN Secretariat building can be operational in early 20…
Florida high school student Aalayah Eastmond will join a massive crowd of Americans, expected to number in the hundreds of thousan…
European Union leaders united behind British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday in blaming Russia for a nerve agent attack in …