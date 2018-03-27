Marsudi Meets US Defense Secretary at Pentagon

Washington: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on Monday held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defence James N. Mattis at Pentagon, Washington DC.



"A meeting with Secretary Mattis at Pentagon, Washinton DC on March 26. As strategic partner, we discuss efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," Minister Marsudi tweeted on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Secretary Mattis appreciated Indonesia's leadership in the region, Marsudi said."He said Indonesia's leadership is critical," Marsudi tweeted."I believe our two nations have an opportunity -- perhaps even a once-in-a-generation opportunity -- for cooperation on shared economic, diplomatic and security concerns," Mattis said at a ceremony welcoming Indonesia's top diplomat as quoted by U.S. Department of Defence's website on Sunday."I think it's important for our nations to work together and to share responsibility for regional security in a critical crossroads of global trade," Mattis said.Mattis, who had visited Indonesia in January, said that Indonesia is a geographic and diplomatic fulcrum for the Indo-Pacific region, noting its ability to build consensus within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which he called an important factor in the effort to expand counterterrorism, bolster maritime cooperation and promote collective security.Mattis also appreciated Indonesia's support for reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan and welcomed its initiative to host a trilateral meeting of Afghan, Pakistani, and Indonesian religious leaders.Moreover, Mattis said the United States greatly values the military relationship between the two nations, noting that Indonesians are supported in their interest and respect for international law, for territorial integrity in the South China Sea, and for their sovereignty.During her visit to Washington DC, Minister Marsudi also met Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan at the State Department to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of common concern."We exchange views on the future of Strategic Partnership between Indonesia and the United States," Marsudi said.Sullivan stated that as the largest Moslem country in the world, Indonesia has a strategic role in maintaining peace, security and prosperity in the region and beyond.After concluding the working visit in Washington DC, Minister Marsudi arrived in New York on Monday to attend the High Level Open Debate of United Nation Security Council on "Collective Action to Improve UN Peacekeeping Operations".(WIL)