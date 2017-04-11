Tillerson Says No Place for Assad in Syria's future

Metrotvnews.com, Lucca: President Bashar al-Assad should not be part of Syria's future, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday, as G7 allies rejected a call for new sanctions on Damascus and its key ally Moscow.
Washington has stepped up the pressure on Russia to rein in Assad after a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held Syrian town that killed at least 87 civilians and triggered retaliatory US missile strikes on a Syrian air base.
The tomb where Jesus is believed to have been buried is being unveiled again following nine months of restoration work that will b…
Amnesty International on Thursday accused the Saudi-led Arab coalition battling rebels in Yemen of using banned cluster munitions …
Iraqi forces advanced in west Mosul and fighters in neighbouring Syria seized a key supply route to Raqa Monday, as twin US-backed…
Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will visit Indonesia on March1-9.
UN-brokered Syrian peace talks resume in Geneva on Thursday, but hopes of a breakthrough are dim, clouded by persistent violence a…
US President Donald Trump shelved Washington's years-long quest for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict W…
Turkey has demanded Indonesia to close nine schools which have links with influential Turkish cleric, Fethullah Gulen.
Middle East study professor from University of Indonesia, Yon Machmudi, mentioned Saudi Arabia-Iran rivalry also influences Indone…
Kolagen sangat penting bagi tubuh. Ia memberi elastisitas dan kekuatan pada kulit, serta mengganti s…
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
Turkey said on Tuesday that tests proved the deadly nerve agent sarin was used in a suspected chemical attack in northwestern Syri…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Chicoti in Jakarta on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
North Korea denounced Washington's deployment of a naval strike group to the Korean peninsula Tuesday, warning it was ready fo…
China executed more people in 2016 than all other nations combined, Amnesty International said Tuesday, even as death penalties in…
Pakistan will execute an Indian who allegedly confessed to spying for Indian intelligence, the powerful military said Monday in a …
A rocket fired from Egypt's Sinai crashed into Israel Monday, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, as aut…
United States Ambassador Joseph Donovan on Monday confirmed that United States Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indonesia on A…
Leaders of southern EU nations will meet in Madrid on Monday in a show of unity and to back greater EU integration after Britain b…
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency following twin church bombings by the Islamic S…
A truck slammed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, causing "deaths" …